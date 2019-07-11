Old boys come calling at Sainik School

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The alumni association now boasts of nearly 3,000 members. It has local chapters across the country and quite a few abroad too.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a tall arch and a tank beneath, Sainik School is hard to miss when one takes a drive around Kazhakootam. The school located near National Highway 66 was set up in 1964 on the initiative of then defence minister VK Krishna Menon. It was one of the major landmarks of Kazhakootam long before Technopark came into existence three decades later. 

The school with a sprawling 225-acre campus is the alma mater of many persons who have made the country proud. The school's alumni association -- Old Boys Association -- is celebrating its golden jubilee on July 11, 12 and 13.

On July 11, a slew of entertainment programmes have been arranged for the staff and students of the school. 
The next day will see jumps by Akash Ganga (the sky diving team) of IAF, a helicopter display by Sarang team, a motorcycle display by Indian Army and a dog show. Shashi Tharoor MP is slated to be the chief guest.
Air Marshal B Suresh will be accorded a guard of honour at the guard square of the school on July 13. 
The chief guest will award cadets who have fared well in academics, sports and other activities. Members of the alumni will also be awarded for lifetime and yearly achievements and a 'Guruvandanam' programme will be held to honour former teachers. 

An illustrious history
The achievements of the school self-explain its success. During its 53 years, the school has won the Defence Minister's trophy for sending the maximum number of entrants to the National Defence Academy five times. Many alumni have reached the highest levels of command. 
Of the nearly 800 who had joined the defence services, 17 from the school had attained the rank of Lt-General or equivalent, 21 others had become Major-Generals or their equivalents in the Navy and Air Force. Many have risen to the ranks of Brigadier and Colonel. 

The school also has the distinction of having two Ashok Chakra awardees (both posthumous). One of the most decorated officers of the defence services, Colonel N J Nair, is an alumnus of the school. 
He is the only serviceman to have been awarded both the highest (Ashok Chakra) and the second-highest (Kirti Chakra) awards for gallantry. The school has had one Vice-Chief of Army Staff, two General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, two Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief and two Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief. 

Old Boys Association
The Old Boys Association was founded by late N Balakrishnan Nair or NBN as he was popularly known in 1969. The alumni association now boasts of nearly 3,000 members. It has local chapters across the country and quite a few abroad too.

