P Kesavadev Awards announced

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 15th edition of P Kesavadev Awards, instituted by the P Kesavadev Trust, have been announced. Writer-orator-thinker Dr M V Pillai has been adjudged winner of P Kesavadev Literary Award, for his outstanding contribution to Malayalam literature. A cancer treatment specialist based in the US, Pillai is a prominent personality working towards the enrichment of Malayalam language and literature, the jury noted.

The P Kesavadev Diabscreen Kerala Award, for health education initiatives, has gone to Kerala Type 1 Diabetes Welfare Society, for its selfless service towards the advancement of juvenile diabetes treatment and for creating awareness about the disease.

Former District Collector of Ernakulam K Mohammad Y Safarulla is the winner of a special award which has been instituted this year. He won the award for implementing various initiatives in the district’s health sector. The awards will be presented at a function to be held at Hotel Hilton Garden on July 17.