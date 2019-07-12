Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A fort to present special talents

Differently-abled children with a special talent for art now has a venue in the city to showcase their skills.

Published: 12th July 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Laparoscopic surgeon’s autobiography releases tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Differently-abled children with a special talent for art now has a venue in the city to showcase their skills. Magic Planet at KINFRA Film and Video Park in Kazhakootam is opening India Fort, the first of the six different arts centres on its campus, on July 15.

Governor P Sathasivam will inaugurate the centre and Minister for Health and Social Justice K K Shailaja will deliver the keynote address. Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran will deliver the presidential address. The special address will be made by Magic Planet patron Adoor Gopalakrishnan. 
India Fort -- modelled after Red Fort -- is 105 feet long and 30 feet high with grand pillars, balconies and arches. It is dedicated to children with disabilities to showcase their acting skills. A platform located at the centre of the building is used for performance. Similarly, five other centres will be constructed for performing music and dance, drawing and creating handicrafts.

“These centres will be named Vimanam, Magic of Nature, Maram, Kalmandapam, Nalukettu,” said executive director Gopinath Muthukad. 

A building for music performance will be inaugurated in August. Playback singer K S Chithra, lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi and music director M Jayachandran will dedicate the centre. Following this, the dance centre will be opened. As many as 100 students selected through a talent display programme will get training at Magic Planet. “The venues are permanent and we have given a proposal to the government to provide a stipend for the performers,” said a Magic Planet official. 

The platform will be opened for differently-abled children from other parts of the world as well. 
The centre will have services of a clinical psychologist, counsellors and special educators. Six differently-abled children are already performing magic at Magic Planet. Kerala Social Security Mission is supporting the venture.  

