Art knows no age 

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Padmini still recalls how she used to sneak out with her older sister’s craft materials and try creating her own artworks. She was just eight at the time. Growing up in a family obsessed with art instilled in Padmini P S a strong desire to learn all sorts of artworks. And that shows in her home. Turn anywhere and you can’t miss her decades-long fixation with art. he space at her home is steeped in a riot of colours, with a varied array of artworks vying for attention from every nook and cranny.

Born in Kottayam, the exposure she received in art has infused a sense of urgency in her to learn as many art styles and crafts as possible. Her raw materials include not just the usual paints but a wide range of art and craft materials including scrap and waste. Be it paper plates, tailoring waste, matchstick or pure paper waste and rocks, everything finds its way into her canvas.

“It was my father who was a major source of inspiration. He would spend nights working on art. And that got me hooked on to art,” says Padmini, whose creations in the past 16 years will be on show. Mayor V K Prasanth will inaugurate her art exhibition at Museum Auditorium on Friday. The exhibition will be on till Sunday.

Ahead of the exhibition, a visibly excited Padmini was going through her artworks arranging them neatly. “I need to keep doing this. Art is what gives me energy. It fuels me up. Since I have a few health issues, I am totally exhausted and tired when I go to bed at night. Getting a good sleep at this age is also difficult. But by the time I am up and get down to work on my art, I am back on track. Art is my energy,” says Padmini.

An ardent student of art, Padmini took up art full-time, learning and exploring all its frontiers post her retirement. Having pursued teaching and serving as headmistress in many schools in the city, she finally retired as coordinator, Unicef, State Institute of Education, Thiruvananthapuram. Ever since, art has been keeping her company. Even at the age of 82, she has been pursuing continuing education in art and craft in Government Women’s College, Vazhuthacaud, for more than a decade. “I might be one student who has been continuing the course for so long in the college,” chuckles Padmini. “Because, whenever I come across a new work, I feel like learning it!” she adds.

Mural, Tanjore, glass, oil, epoxy, nib and watercolour are some of the media she uses. Apart from these, candle making, embroidery, clay work, metal embossing, umbrella making, pot painting, thread work, crochet and paper ribbon work are just among the areas she has explored. Button, plastic wire, paper, beads, broken glass, everything become a muse for her.

She undergoes formal training from an artist daily. “This is where I learn new forms of art. You see, this one is new,” she says, pointing to an art piece -- a butterfly -- made out of the splinters of CDs. “The amount of process involved in this is huge,” she says.

She holds out a terrarium and shows her new object of interest. “Art brings me happiness. And when I sit down with a pencil in hand, I forget everything. It is pure bliss,” she adds.