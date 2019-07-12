Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Decomposed body at hospital mortuary kicks up a row

While the relatives of the deceased blamed the hospital authorities, the latter claimed a technical snag caused the freezer to malfunction and insisted that it was an isolated incident. 

Published: 12th July 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

The mortuary block of Government Taluk Hospital, Varkala  B P Deepu

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Medical Officer has sought an explanation from Varkala Government Taluk Hospital authorities with regard to a case in which a body kept at the hospital mortuary was found in a decomposed state. 

While the relatives of the deceased blamed the hospital authorities, the latter claimed a technical snag caused the freezer to malfunction and insisted that it was an isolated incident. 

The body of Pallickal native Somarajan Nair was moved to the freezer after a post-mortem examination on Sunday. When the relatives went to collect the body the next day, they found it in a bloated state. They staged a protest in front of the hospital. 

According to hospital superintendent in charge Dr Vipin J P, one of the fans inside the freezer was not working. “The freezer was installed in December 2003. There had been issues with its wiring which were resolved. No other issues were detected after that,” said a source.

According to a hospital source, the person in charge of the mortuary might have trusted the indicators. “He might have left the body inside without ensuring the freezer was functioning. The incident could have been avoided if the freezer was checked," he said.

According to the source, the equipment is 15 years' old and no agency would take up the annual maintenance work. District Medical Officer Dr Preetha P P has asked for an explanation from the superintendent. 

Varkala MLA V Joy, who visited the hospital, told Express, “The incident has occurred as the freezer is old.  We have directed the hospital authorities to submit an explanation." There are also plans to set up a new freezer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp