Govt provides help to cattle in pvt shelter

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public Sector Kerala Feeds Ltd (KFL) has stepped into feed the cattle found in a pitiable condition at a cow shelter run by a private trust in the city. Acting fast on the direction of Minister for Forest, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Zoos K Raju, KFL delivered 15 bags of its premium brand ‘Midukki’ cattle feed to the shelter on Wednesday.

Raju, who visited the shelter, directed KFL authorities to urgently provide cattle feed for the 30 starving cows and calves.

The pitiable condition at the facility came to light after a surprise visit by Minister for Devaswoms, Co-operation and Tourism Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday after he received complaints about the poor upkeep of animals in the shelter on Friday. “A team of veterinarians is visiting the shelter today to inspect cattler”, Raju said.