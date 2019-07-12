Groundwater level monitoring to be made a monthly affair

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stepping up groundwater level monitoring efforts, the results of the well recharging programme launched in the Kattakada assembly constituency, will now be assessed every month.

The 36 wells covered under the programme, are inside schools and public office compounds.

The water levels in these wells will be recorded by the school-level water clubs and government employees, respectively.

“The readings will be exhibited near every well. Reading of all the wells would be codified by the Jalasamrudhi team to understand the water level of the entire region. These wells, together with those of the state groundwater department and the Central Ground Water Board, will help in the water audit and conservation programmes for the constituency,” said MLA I B Satheesh.

The MLA inaugurated the water level recording at St Xavier’s School, Peyad. Groundwater department’s district officer G Bindu, assistant executive engineer Sreejesh S R, Land Use Board commissioner A Nizamudeen, school principal R S Roy and PTA president Sunil K K were present.