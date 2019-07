Music festival set to enthral residents

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 44th annual music festival in memory of saint composer Sree Neelakanta Sivan will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from July 24 to August 4. The festival, to mark the composer’s 119th Samadhi day which falls on July 29, will be held at SSJDB Mandapam at Sastha Nagar in Karamana.

V S Sivakumar MLA will inaugurate the festival on July 24 at 5 pm. The concluding ceremony at 5 pm on August 4 will be inaugurated by Shashi Tharoor MP.

July 24, 6 pm: A Vijay Karthikeyan and B Prakash Ilayaraja (nadaswaram), Thanjavoor T R Govindarajan and Thirurameswaram Radhakrishnan (thavil)

July 25, 4 pm: Sri Viswesh Swaminathan (vocal), Udupi Sreejith (violin), Harikrishnan P L (mrudangam). 6 pm: Bangalore G Ravikiran (vocal), Babu Narayanan (violin), Vaikom Venugopal (mrudangam) and Thiruvananthapuram Rajesh (ghatom)

July 26, 4 pm: Sai Vignesh (vocal), Swetha Ananthasivan (violin), Thrissur Srinath (mrudangam). 6 pm: Amrutha Venkatesh (vocal), Trivandrum N Sampath (violin), Arjun Ganesh (mrudangam), Manjooor Unnikrishnan (ghatom).

July 27, 4 pm: Rajani Hariharan (vocal), Vrinda Varma (violin), Mathira N S Santhosh (mrudangam). 6 pm: Prince Aswathi Thirunal Ramavarma (vocal), Avaneeswaram S R Vinu (violin), Cherthala Krishnakumar (mrudangam) and Adichanallur Anilkumar (ghatom).

July 28, 9.30 am: S Kishore (vocal), Sangeeth Sivasoudham (violin) Thiruvananthapuram Jagadeesh (mrudangam). 11 am: Devotional music by disciples of Parvatheepuram H Padmanabha Iyer. 4 pm: Veena Venkitaramani (veena), Saiprasad (mrudangom), Ramaswamy Iyer (ghatom). 6 pm: Sangeethakalanidhi Sanjay Subramaniam (vocal), S Varadarajan (violin), Nanjil A R Arul (mrudangam) and Alathur Rajaganesh (ganjira).

July 29. 4 pm: Umasree (mandolin), Sarawathy Moorthy (violin), Sravan Thiruvananthapuram (mrudangom). 6 pm: Sid Sreeram (vocal), H N Bhaskar (violin), J Vaidyanathan (mrudangom) and Dr Karthik (ghatom).

July 30, 4 pm: Keerthana Vaidyanathan (vocal), Viswesh Swaminathan (violin), Thiruvananthapuram L Gopalakrishnan (mrudangam). 6 pm - Parvatheepuram H Padmanabha Iyer (vocal), H N Bhaskar (violin), Kozhikode N Hari (mrudangam) and Kovai Suresh (ghatom).

July 31: 4 pm - Bharadwaj Subramaniam (vocal), Balu Haridas (violin) and Kuttamperoor Anish Krishna (mrudangam). 6 pm - N J Nandini (vocal), Madurai Vijaya Ganesh (violin) B Vijay Natesan (mrudangam), Kadanad G Ananthakrishnan (ganjira).

August 1: 4 pm - Vivek Sadasivam (vocal), Anand R Jayaram (violin), Mulamkadakam Ramjai (mrudangam). 6 pm - Archana and Arathy (vocal), Rajasree S R (violin), Udupi Balakrishnan (mrudangom), Attingal M R Madhu (ghatom).

August 2: 4 pm - Meenakshy Devi M (vocal), Ravikrian (violin) and Changanassery Jayan (mrudangom). 6 pm - Sankaran Namboothiri (vocal), Edapally Ajith (violin), Balakrishna Kamath (mrudangom) and Vazhapally Krishnakumar (ghatom)

August 3, 4 pm - Sruthy and Swathy (vocal), Udupi Balasubramoniam (violin) and R Janakiraman (mrudangam). 6 pm - Jayanthy Kumaresh (veena), Bangalore Arjunkumar (mrudangam), Trichy Krishnawamy (ghatom), Gowreesapattom Saji Kumar (mukharsangh).