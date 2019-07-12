Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Paintings that resemble real life

Thiruvananthapuram-based artist Babitha Nair often hears comments whenever she uploads her artworks on Facebook that they are photos.

Published: 12th July 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram-based artist Babitha Nair often hears comments whenever she uploads her artworks on Facebook that they are photos. “I used to feel bad. Later, I began taking it as a compliment. A lot of people have since told me that my pictures have life in them,” she says. Babitha focuses on realistic paintings and portraits. As a freelance artist, she does murals and abstract works on request. The pictures of a woman cleaning fish and a lady selling tapioca have won appreciations from art lovers. 

What makes her pictures peculiar? “I have always felt that my paintings have a nostalgic tone. Those who have seen my work says the pictures take them back to their childhood, parents and paths they have travelled,” she says. 

Babitha draws inspiration from her travel sessions. She takes pictures and paints them on to her canvas. “It is difficult to paint from memory. Hence, I take reference from real life and paint it in my own way,” she says.
For the past five years, Babitha has been dabbling with acrylic colours. Till then, her interest was focused on oil painting. 

The 37-year-old’s interest in painting dates back to her childhood. “I used to get excited just by seeing colours and crayons. I remember participating in pencil drawing competitions when I was only four. Being an artist, my father encouraged me to paint. He used to accompany me to all competitions,” says Babitha. 
She never missed a chance to participate in any painting competitions till upper primary school. She had won awards in several district-level competitions. “After that, I stopped participating in competitions. My paintings were confined to the walls of my house. After a long break, I got back into competitions during my graduation at Calicut University,” says Babitha. 

The artist studied BFA and took a diploma in fashion designing at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru. She did a solo exhibition at Chitrakala Parishath in 2014 and had participated in ‘Chitra Santhe’, a popular annual art festival that happens every year in Bengaluru. In 2016, she did a solo exhibition at Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, Nanthancode.
Having been in Bengaluru for the past 19 years, she worked as a designer for a multi-brand fashion house. Later, she moved to Thiruvananthapuram to set up a platform in painting. 

Babitha now teaches young painting enthusiasts to excel in the field. As a long-term goal, she says, “I want to set up my own art gallery with a studio. I want to share this knowledge I learnt through experiences with the coming generation.”
She recently participated in a national-level exhibition, Chithra Sancharam, which featured 36 artists at Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp