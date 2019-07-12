Paintings that resemble real life

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram-based artist Babitha Nair often hears comments whenever she uploads her artworks on Facebook that they are photos. “I used to feel bad. Later, I began taking it as a compliment. A lot of people have since told me that my pictures have life in them,” she says. Babitha focuses on realistic paintings and portraits. As a freelance artist, she does murals and abstract works on request. The pictures of a woman cleaning fish and a lady selling tapioca have won appreciations from art lovers.

What makes her pictures peculiar? “I have always felt that my paintings have a nostalgic tone. Those who have seen my work says the pictures take them back to their childhood, parents and paths they have travelled,” she says.

Babitha draws inspiration from her travel sessions. She takes pictures and paints them on to her canvas. “It is difficult to paint from memory. Hence, I take reference from real life and paint it in my own way,” she says.

For the past five years, Babitha has been dabbling with acrylic colours. Till then, her interest was focused on oil painting.

The 37-year-old’s interest in painting dates back to her childhood. “I used to get excited just by seeing colours and crayons. I remember participating in pencil drawing competitions when I was only four. Being an artist, my father encouraged me to paint. He used to accompany me to all competitions,” says Babitha.

She never missed a chance to participate in any painting competitions till upper primary school. She had won awards in several district-level competitions. “After that, I stopped participating in competitions. My paintings were confined to the walls of my house. After a long break, I got back into competitions during my graduation at Calicut University,” says Babitha.

The artist studied BFA and took a diploma in fashion designing at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru. She did a solo exhibition at Chitrakala Parishath in 2014 and had participated in ‘Chitra Santhe’, a popular annual art festival that happens every year in Bengaluru. In 2016, she did a solo exhibition at Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, Nanthancode.

Having been in Bengaluru for the past 19 years, she worked as a designer for a multi-brand fashion house. Later, she moved to Thiruvananthapuram to set up a platform in painting.

Babitha now teaches young painting enthusiasts to excel in the field. As a long-term goal, she says, “I want to set up my own art gallery with a studio. I want to share this knowledge I learnt through experiences with the coming generation.”

She recently participated in a national-level exhibition, Chithra Sancharam, which featured 36 artists at Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery.