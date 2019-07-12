Tourfed launches exciting tour packages

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Cooperative Tourism Federation Ltd. (Tourfed) has come out with two one-day tour packages. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Tourfed chairman C Ajayakumar launched the itinerary of the Arabian Sea and Jatayu-Munroe Island packages at a function on Tuesday.

Arabian Sea

The Arabian Sea package involves a train journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi by Janashatabdi Express at 6 am and breakfast at the government guest house. It is followed by a three-hour cruise on Nefertiti, the Egyptian-themed luxury vessel of Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC). The vessel can accommodate 200 tourists. On board, attractions like DJ, 3D theatre, refreshments, AC restaurant and bar are meant to keep the tourists entertained. After the cruise, guests can have lunch at the government guest house and enjoy a city tour before departing to Thiruvananthapuram at night.

Jatayu-Munroe

Island

Jatayu-Munroe Island package envisages a journey to Munroe Island in Kollam in an air-conditioned coach from Thiruvananthapuram in the morning. On reaching the island at 8 am, guests are served breakfast. They are then taken through the backwaters and introduced to farm tourism. After the two-hour journey, they are given a sumptuous traditional feast, which includes pearl spot fry, prawn roast, crab, mussel and chicken curry.



Post-lunch, tourists get to see the primary attractions of the island before depart for Chadayamangalam after tea and snacks. At Chadayamangalam, tourists can visit the Jatayu Earth’s Centre, where they can see the mammoth bird sculpture and enjoy a cable-car ride and view the sunset. They can also enjoy cultural programmes held there.



The return to the state capital is scheduled after dinner at 9 pm. The package costs `2,500 per person and each group can accommodate around 35 tourists. Booking can be made by paying `500.

For details, contact 0471-2724023/2314023.

