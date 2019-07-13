Demand for fish and meat remains same despide raids

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seizure of stale fish and reports of toxic preservatives have not deterred the public from fish consumption. However, recent incidents have made fish sellers conscious about the quality of fish sold.

"There is a shortage of fish due to the trawling ban. But we do not compromise on the quality of fish," said Margaret, a fishmonger at Pettah market.

Matsyafed which runs a popular fish stall at Palayam has witnessed an increase in the number of customers. The stall witnesses around 400 customers per day. On Friday, it sold seer fish for I980 per kilo and tuna for I230 per kilo.

"The prices of beef and mutton have been steady for a while. The price of chicken fluctuates," said Muhammed Jabbar, a meat shop owner. He said the price of chicken had decreased by I2 this week.

At his shop, beef was sold for I350 per kilogram, buffalo meat for I400, mutton for I700, and broiler chicken for I101.

A hike in vegetable prices may have deterred the public from buying more. But the market for fish and meat remains steady.

The August floods had affected the production of plantains while heavy rains in Maharashtra had increased the prices of ginger and pineapple.

The drought in Tamil Nadu has increased the prices of carrots, tomatoes, beans andgreen chilli. "People who buy 250 grams of carrots have reduced their purchase by 100 grams these days." said Noor Muhammed, a vegetable shop owner in World Market, Anayara.