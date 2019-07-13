Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lack of facilities leaves BUDS schools in lurch

Panchayats were asked to arrange buildings and other facilities. Minibus, special tables, chairs and other equipment were to be given through Kudumbashree.

Published: 13th July 2019 07:10 AM

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BUDS institutions, an initiative run by Kudumbashree Mission to rehabilitate differently-abled students by giving them better education, are in a state of neglect. Though the state government allocated funds in the 2017-18 budget to elevate these institutions as aided schools, nothing has materialised so far.

At present, there are 259 BUDS institutions across the state. They are non-residential special schools where children are taught according to their aptitude free of cost. It is more of a gap-filling institution catering to remote areas and the poorest of the poor.

Sources said a majority of the schools do not have basic facilities as promised by the state government. The government had also issued guidelines to local self-government institutions to ensure that quality services are provided to students. Many of the institutions are cash-strapped and hence the authorities are unable to provide a conducive atmosphere for students to learn, said sources.   

“Due to government lethargy, there is a considerable drop in the number of students in these institutions. Moreover, the government’s assurance to elevate the schools as aided institutions still remains on paper,” said Bhadrakumar, a social worker.

In the budget, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said apart from Rs 40 crore earmarked earlier to develop BUDS schools, the government had additionally allotted Rs 25 crore for these institutions. Sources said the authorities need to check whether the allotted fund has been utilised.

Panchayats were asked to arrange buildings and other facilities. Minibus, special tables, chairs and other equipment were to be given through Kudumbashree. But many of the institutions are struggling due to lack of basic infrastructure. Meanwhile, S Harikishore, executive director, Kudumbashree Mission, said none of the institutions received aided status. “Schools and rehabilitation centres did not get aided status. However, the schools got accreditation from government departments. As far as lack of facilities is concerned, I did not get any complaint from any of institution so far,” he said.

