Railway pension adalat held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram railway division on Friday conducted a mid-term pension adalat to redress the grievances of railway pensioners.

An amount of Rs 10,32,139 was released towards the unsettled dues. As many as 132 representations were received from the pensioners. Out of those, 86 representations were disposed of and 46 cases were rejected as those were not covered under the existing rules.

Additional divisional railway manager P Jayakumar presided over the function. Chief medical superintendent Mary Mathew, senior divisional finance manager L Deepthi, divisional personnel officer Vipin Saini and officers from personnel, accounts and medical department were present at the adalat.