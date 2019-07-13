Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rebuild Kerala: 5,894 houses reconstructed

15,463 houses were fully damaged in the floods; financial aid for house reconstruction is given in four categories

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has reconstructed 5,894 houses - fully damaged in the mid-August floods - spending Rs 298 crore. In addition Rs 1,274.5 crore was spent for renovating 2,54,681 partially damaged houses.

As per the data with the state government 15,463 houses were fully damaged in the floods. Of these, 9,329 houses are being reconstructed by the owners with government assistance of Rs 4 lakh. The financial assistance for house reconstruction is given in four categories. Distribution of assistance to those houses which suffered damage upto 29 pc has been completed. An amount of Rs 516.05 crore was distributed to 2,04,663 beneficiaries.

Currently, the Cooperation Department is constructing 2,000 houses in the first phase under the Care Home project. Of these, 1,500 houses have been completed and keys handed over to the beneficiaries. In the second phase, 2,000 flats would be constructed. The Urban Affairs Department has sanctioned Rs 20.14 crore for the same.

The government received 98,181 appeals in connection with damage to houses. Of these, 85,141 were settled. The government has instructed District Collectors to act on the appeals on a war-footing. The immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 was given to 6.87 lakh families. A total of 687.84 crore was distributed as immediate relief.

