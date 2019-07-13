Sainik School alumni association celebrates golden jubilee

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Old Boys Association, the alumni association of Sainik School Kazhakootam, celebrated its golden jubilee with a grand display of performance by Air Force and Military, at the school parade ground on Friday. A helicopter display by Sarang team was the highlight of the event. The Dhruv helicopters, which saved people during the mid-August floods, kept the gallery mesmerised with the pilots displaying devilry, precision and swiftness. The team led by Wing Commander S A Gadre came with four helicopters, painted in bright red with a peacock form, from Sulur Air Force station.

The function started with a drill continuity by Air Warriors who came up with a performance that showcased synchronised movements. Dog squad of Army performed several skills that highlighted the special abilities of trained dogs in climbing ladder, detecting mines, attacking and drill. A motor cycle team of Military police displayed its acrobatic skills, wheeling, pattern formation etc.

Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Air Command, was the chief guest. Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command, actor Manju Warrier, senior officers from armed forces, alumni members, parents and former teachers attended the function.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will attend commemoration meeting of OBA which will be held on Saturday (July 13) at the school auditorium. Nearly 6,000 students have passed out of the portals of the school of whom nearly 4,500 alumni are members of the Old Boys Association.

The association has local chapters in all cities in the country and quite a few abroad too. Every year there is a ‘Reunion’ on the campus in June or July. Air Marshal B Suresh will be accorded a guard of honour at the guard square of the school on July 13. The chief guest will award cadets who have fared well in academics, sports and other activities. This is the occasion when alumni will also be awarded for lifetime and yearly achievements. A ‘Guruvandanam’ will be held to honour former teachers.

