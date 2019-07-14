A memoir which lays bare heart of a veteran surgeon 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than any section of society, the medical fraternity has first-hand experience of the pain and challenges encountered by humans, said Shashi Tharoor MP while launching ‘Story of My Scalpel’ - the memoir of surgeon KP Haridas - at a function here on Saturday. “A scalpel is only as good as the surgeon. ‘Story of My Scalpel’ details how this veteran of the medical profession in Thiruvananthapuram has wielded the scalpel,” said Tharoor.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Haridas, chairman of Lords Hospital, said, “Surgery is a blend of art and science. A surgeon is primarily born in the mind, with a passion for work and compassion for patient.” He said the selection process for medical education in the country is barely good enough as a mere 30 per cent of those with genuine interest in medicine enters the profession. This has created a woeful shortage of skilled and committed doctors.

The memoir running into 185 pages is an expression of the surgeon’s personality along with the evolution of surgery and his coming of age as a skilled surgeon. It also addresses Haridas’ larger concerns regarding the current state of public healthcare in the country. Earlier, Tharoor launched the tome by giving a copy to George Onakkoor. Transport Secretary K R Jyothilal, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College principal Thomas Mathew and others were present.