AITUC auto drivers offer free rides to RCC in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Auto drivers at Thampanoor plan to roll out a new service in which patients will be offered a free ride from Thampanoor to the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC).

Patients can show their health card and fill in their name and address at the Prepaid Auto Counter, Thampanoor, for the free ride.

Usually auto drivers charge Rs 100-200 from Thampanoor to RCC.

"Twenty-three of us have decided to provide patients with a free ride till RCC as they face difficulties in commuting," said 31-year-old auto driver Vipin Kumar.

The auto drivers faced stiff opposition from other unions when they tried to begin the free service last Saturday.

The group, part of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) said they wanted to help the public. “Many of us have lost our family members to cancer, so we thought of starting this service to help RCC patients," said Vipin.

Raheem E, district secretary of AITUC said: “Unions that are closely associated with the local police here are preventing us from starting service. Most of our drivers are reluctant to come forward fearing backlash."

The auto drivers are set to conduct a signature campaign at 8 am on Monday near the Prepaid Auto Counter, bus stand and the Thampanoor railway station.

“We are conducting the signature campaign to gain public support for the scheme and we will also submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister,” said G Murugan, secretary of AITUC.