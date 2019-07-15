International seminar to be held at Thiruvananthapuram's Mar Ivanios college

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Department of Zoology, Mar Ivanios College, here in association with Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF) is conducting a two-day international seminar on ‘Metabolism and Ageing’ on July 16 and 17. Senior doctors and scientists will speak on the occasion.

Dr Deepa Sathyaseelan from OMRF will conduct a lecture on the ‘Role of Inflammation in aging and age-associated diseases”. Dr Shylesh Bhaskaran from OMRF will speak on “Effect of motor neuron-specific deletion of SOD1 /SOD2 in muscle atrophy”.

Dr Sathish Khurana from Indian Institute of Science and Education Research will speak on ‘Outside-In integrating signalling: From development to ageing of hematopoietic system” while Dr S Manjunatha from Mayo clinic, USA will speak on “Aging, mitochondrial metabolism and effects of exercise”.