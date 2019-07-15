Kerala University's Karyavattom campus filthy sight with heaps of garbage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Karyavattom campus of Kerala University is considered a green campus. However, the piles of garbage on premises are a shame for the tag.

"The administration does not follow green protocol guidelines during events. There are garbage dumping sites behind every department. The staff use disposable paper plates and water bottles for programmes," said a source.

Recently, the campus administration had placed bins to prevent littering on the campus. "Placing bins cannot solve the garbage woes of the campus. Water bottles and the food wrappers are strewn across the campus. Strict action must be taken to reduce plastic," said Achuthsankar S Nair, head, department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics.

According to one of the officials of campus administration, the issue will be resolved at the earliest.

"A special drive was organised here to clean the campus recently. Also, the waste collection unit of the corporation has been asked to collect the garbage on time," he said.

"Scientific waste disposal methods in collaboration with Tenchopark will be implemented after we sign the MoU," he said.