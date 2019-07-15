Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lack of coordination between government departments hits road project in Kerala

Work on Karamana-Kaliyikkavila Road is expected to be completed in one-and-a-half years.

road widening project

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lack of coordination between government departments is delaying the second phase of Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road widening project.

Though ground levelling on the Pravachambalam - Kodinada stretch is progressing, KWA’s apathy in laying new pipelines and KSEB’s delay in removing electric posts and transformers close to the road have affected the pace of the entire project.

A senior PWD officer said KWA has not even floated the tender for laying pipelines and removing existing pipes in certain areas.

“The PWD has urged other departments to coordinate with it to speed up works. At present, the work being carried out includes building parapet walls and levelling and widening using earth movers at Pallichal and Mudavoorpara. Since the terrain is steep in some areas in Pallichal, more earth is required for levelling,” the officer told Express.

Funds for utility shifting has to be paid through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) by Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB). But this has not happened so far and it is likely to take a few more months to complete the initial process of fund distribution and floating a tender for removing utility lines.


Construction work is being carried out by Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Ltd (ULCCS) and it is expected to be completed in one-and-a-half years.

However, PWD sources said the work could be completed within a year if all other departments co-ordinate well.

Meanwhile, the initial work related to road widening from Kodinada to Vazhimukku has not even started yet.

Though an underpass has been proposed on the Kattakada - Vizhinjam Road at Balaramapuram Junction, the PWD did not get approval so far for the revised draft alignment of the structure. The proposed underpass is slated to have a width of 24 metres.

Sources said the alignment of the stretch from Balaramapuram to Vazhimukku needs to be redesigned. The much-delayed second phase of road development got a lease of life five months ago with the government approving tender price of the selected contractor.

The tender process for the 5.6-km stretch between Pravachambalam and Kodinada near Balaramapuram was delayed for several months. The cost for the second phase is estimated at Rs 111.5 crore.

Earlier, a sum of Rs 266.67 crore was handed over to the Revenue Department for land acquisition on the stretch.

