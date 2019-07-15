Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Multi-agency development conclave in Thiruvananthapuram on July 15

Vijayan said that several international agencies will be represented at the International conclave including World Bank, ADB, JICA, DFID, UNDP, French Aid and other such agencies.

Published: 15th July 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila

Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that state will organise a development conclave in the state capital on Monday to chalk out the modalities of funding and other technical support to be provided to the state. He said that the United Nations regional office here will play a crucial role in the conclave.

The UN regional office has been coordinating with the Chief Minister’s office, Rebuild Kerala Initiative and several other agencies for the conclave.

Vijayan said that several international agencies will be represented at the International conclave including World Bank, ADB, JICA, DFiD, UNDP, French Aid and other such agencies.

The United Nations regional office in the state has been closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with these agencies for supporting the state-both financially and technically.

He also said that the World Bank will provide Rs 1726 crore as first instalment of its loan under the climate resilience programme.

UAE Red Crescent has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the state to provide Rs 20 crore to be used for providing housing for those affected by the floods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Multi-agency development conclave Thiruvananthapuram
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp