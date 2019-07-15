Multi-agency development conclave in Thiruvananthapuram on July 15

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that state will organise a development conclave in the state capital on Monday to chalk out the modalities of funding and other technical support to be provided to the state. He said that the United Nations regional office here will play a crucial role in the conclave.

The UN regional office has been coordinating with the Chief Minister’s office, Rebuild Kerala Initiative and several other agencies for the conclave.

Vijayan said that several international agencies will be represented at the International conclave including World Bank, ADB, JICA, DFiD, UNDP, French Aid and other such agencies.

The United Nations regional office in the state has been closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with these agencies for supporting the state-both financially and technically.

He also said that the World Bank will provide Rs 1726 crore as first instalment of its loan under the climate resilience programme.

UAE Red Crescent has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the state to provide Rs 20 crore to be used for providing housing for those affected by the floods.