Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Techies dread road to Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram

A year ago, Mayor V K Prasanth had announced a project to develop the stretch into a cultural corridor named 'Aksharaveedhi' on the lines of Manaveeyam Veedhi as part of Smart City Project.

Published: 15th July 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

The Karyavattom-Thripadapuram road leading to theTechnopark back gate is in a state of neglect

The Karyavattom-Thripadapuram road leading to theTechnopark back gate is in a state of neglect ( Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-standing demand by techies to install efficient streetlights at the poorly-lit Karyavattom-Thripadapuram road, the stretch leading to the back gate of Technopark, has still not been met.

A few days ago, MTech student Shyam Padmanabhan disappeared near the stretch and the police are yet to trace him. The absence of adequate facilities on the stretch has indeed compromised on road users' safety, the techies say.

A year ago, Mayor V K Prasanth had announced a project to develop the stretch into a cultural corridor named 'Aksharaveedhi' on the lines of Manaveeyam Veedhi as part of Smart City Project. However, it hasn't taken place.  

"We had conducted an inspection with Mridul Eapen, Planning Board member, at the Technopark back gate last week. It was noted that several streetlights are damaged. We demand the corporation to replace lights with LED lamps and implement the 'Aksharaveedhi' project at the earliest," said Rajeev Krishnan, secretary, Prathidhwani, a socio-cultural organisation for techies.
 
Pathetic roads

The pathetic condition of the road is another danger. “Motorists have to negotiate pothole-ridden roads. It is disappointing to see the sad state of the road which leads to the IT hub of the capital.

The majority of techies, who come from Sreekaryam, Ulloor and Kesavadasapuram, travel along the stretch everyday as it is a shortcut to avoid the congestion on the NH during rush hours,” said Abhilash Nair, a techie.  

Intensified patrolling

“Most of the byroads near Technopark are poorly lit. Regular inspections and Pink Police patrolling have been strengthened at the back gate as this place is notorious for anti-social activities. The place is patrolled until 11 pm. We try our best to ensure the safety of women working during the night," said a senior police officer with the cyber police sub-division.

The absence of CCTV cameras on these roads also hamper investigation when an untoward incident happens.

'Aksharaveedhi' project

Mayor Prasanth said the corporation will take steps to replace the damaged lights soon.

"The Aksharaveedhi project is on. Laying bitumen has been completed in the road section at the Technopark back gate. Drain work is progressing at a good pace and the damaged streetlights will be replaced with LED lights," Prasanth said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karyavattom-Thripadapuram road Thiruvananthapuram
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp