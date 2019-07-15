Techies dread road to Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-standing demand by techies to install efficient streetlights at the poorly-lit Karyavattom-Thripadapuram road, the stretch leading to the back gate of Technopark, has still not been met.

A few days ago, MTech student Shyam Padmanabhan disappeared near the stretch and the police are yet to trace him. The absence of adequate facilities on the stretch has indeed compromised on road users' safety, the techies say.

A year ago, Mayor V K Prasanth had announced a project to develop the stretch into a cultural corridor named 'Aksharaveedhi' on the lines of Manaveeyam Veedhi as part of Smart City Project. However, it hasn't taken place.

"We had conducted an inspection with Mridul Eapen, Planning Board member, at the Technopark back gate last week. It was noted that several streetlights are damaged. We demand the corporation to replace lights with LED lamps and implement the 'Aksharaveedhi' project at the earliest," said Rajeev Krishnan, secretary, Prathidhwani, a socio-cultural organisation for techies.



Pathetic roads

The pathetic condition of the road is another danger. “Motorists have to negotiate pothole-ridden roads. It is disappointing to see the sad state of the road which leads to the IT hub of the capital.

The majority of techies, who come from Sreekaryam, Ulloor and Kesavadasapuram, travel along the stretch everyday as it is a shortcut to avoid the congestion on the NH during rush hours,” said Abhilash Nair, a techie.

Intensified patrolling

“Most of the byroads near Technopark are poorly lit. Regular inspections and Pink Police patrolling have been strengthened at the back gate as this place is notorious for anti-social activities. The place is patrolled until 11 pm. We try our best to ensure the safety of women working during the night," said a senior police officer with the cyber police sub-division.

The absence of CCTV cameras on these roads also hamper investigation when an untoward incident happens.

'Aksharaveedhi' project

Mayor Prasanth said the corporation will take steps to replace the damaged lights soon.

"The Aksharaveedhi project is on. Laying bitumen has been completed in the road section at the Technopark back gate. Drain work is progressing at a good pace and the damaged streetlights will be replaced with LED lights," Prasanth said.