Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A lesson or two on houseboat waste management for J&K team

Abdul Hamid Wangnoo still reminisces the fond memories of free-flowing canals across Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 16th July 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

The delegation led by J&K Tourism director Nisar Ahmad Wani

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Abdul Hamid Wangnoo still reminisces the fond memories of free-flowing canals across Jammu and Kashmir. His houseboats used to travel across Dal lake with tourists. It's all past now. Muddled in militancy, policy paralysis and inefficient bureaucracy, the houseboats sector has been deteriorating at a rapid rate. Fuelling the miseries, the rampant pollution in the lake has put many restrictions on their business.

Following the recommendations of the expert committee headed by E Sreedharan, a 13-member delegation led by J&K Tourism director Nisar Ahmad Wani and consisting of various houseboat owners visited Kerala from June 28 to 30, to study the concept of bio-digesters and waste segregation to revive the lake and industry.

“Houseboat sector in Jammu and Kashmir is going through a tough spell for the past few years. If the closure of canals was the earlier issue, nowadays, effluents from the boats to lakes what prevents the industry to flourish further. That's how we decided to implement bio-digesters,” said  Wangnoo, chairman of Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association besides others.

It was after the recommendation of Nivedita P Haran IAS, the former state additional chief secretary and a member of the expert committee formed by Jammu and Kashmir High Court, the delegation decided to visit the state.

The team started from Kochi has visited Kumarakom and Kovalam as well. “Similar to our Dal, Nigeen and Wular lakes, Kerala is known for its backwaters and the connectivity through houseboats. But we were taken aback when the houseboat owners mentioned that the concept to develop their country boats into houseboats was sourced from Jammu and Kashmir boats,” said Wangnoo.

The team held meetings with the Tourism Department and Houseboat Association of Kerala to assess the ground reality of Kerala's model. In addition, powerpoint presentations were displayed on segregation of solid and liquid waste.

Although the delegation praised Kerala houseboat's overall structure, the owners are still reluctant to the idea of installing kitchens in boats. “The team is convinced with waste treatment system in houseboats. But we don't want to add Kitchen facility in our boats. The daily generation of waste will create difficulties for tourists. As our boats are made out of wood, we don't want to witness any untoward incident either,” he said. However, the J&K tourism director did not respond to any questions despite repeated attempts.   

Interestingly, Kerala Tourism has hosted similar delegations in the past as well. "Kerala was merely a consultant in the visit. We have given adsvises on various issues faced by Jammu and Kashmir tourism.

The department had similar collaborative projects in the past. Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep tourism officials have visited us to study about homestays and many other projects," said P Balakiran, director of Kerala Tourism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J&K Tourism kashmir Dal Lake
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp