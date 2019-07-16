A menace called waste dumping

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The railway crossing in Melarannoor has come to resemble a waste dump yard. Waste from shops, both biodegradable and non-biodegradable, are dumped on a regular basis. With no effort being taken to stop the practice, stench greets commuters at all times.

Recently, city corporation officials found meat waste dumped in large quantities which they disposed of efficiently. "We have curbed waste dumping in other regions within the ward with the help of Kudumbashree workers. However, residents are not keen to pay the workers to collect waste. The area is monitored by the corporation night squad and railway officials but waste continues to accumulate in the region," said Unnikrishnan, Arannoor Councillor. Railway officials had apprehended two individuals while dumping waste here. "Since the area is remote, people find it easier to dump waste here. The waste now dumped is mostly from a nearby temple. To prevent such incidents, we should be able to enlist the help of police too," he said. Currently, the corporation disposes of the accumulated garbage. On the days they do not turn up, it rots, causing distress to residents.