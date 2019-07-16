An effort to repopulate the sea

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To improve the production of fish in the state, the Department of Fisheries has come up with an action plan. Projects in the action plan include conservation of the marine ecosystem, deposition of artificial reefs in the sea and encouraging small-scale fish farmers.

"Coral reefs at Mariyanad, Adimalathura and Thumba fishing villages launched in the previous years were successful. However, the active participation of fishermen is required for the process as they can give a clearer picture of the site for deposition," said T Peter, general secretary, National Fishworkers Forum.

Peter stressed on the scientific methods of reef deposition. "Scientific methods must be followed while depositing an artificial reef. Currently, they are dumped in the sea and the artificial reefs have damaged fishing nets," he said.

The idea of artificial reef deposition began when the fish count decreased with the arrival of trawlers a few years ago. Thus in Thumba, an NGO, Programme for Community Organisation (PCO), helped the local fisher community to build artificial coral reefs by sinking concrete triangular slabs in the sea. It helped expand fish habitat thereby increasing fish population.

According to the director of Fisheries S Venkatasapathy, the department has asked Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation LTD (KSCADC) to study the deposition of the reefs. "A colony of artificial reefs had already been constructed which helped increase the fish wealth. Further deposition will be done by KSCADC after a detailed study," said the director.