Cycle tracks to move about

Dedicated cycle tracks which will be centred around educational institutions in the city, figure in the Smart Roads proposal

Published: 16th July 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City residents are likely to get a dedicated cycle track if a proposal mooted under the Smart City project to facilitate the green mode of transportation materialises. The civic body's zero-carbon transportation model has been proposed under the Smart Roads initiative of the Smart City project. As per the proposal, the plan is to set up a 3-metre- wide 1.8 km-long-cycle track on CV Raman Pillai road from the Manaveeyam Veedhi to Thycaud.

“The proposal is being considered and will be implemented after addressing other concerns such as the safety of cyclists and traffic regulation issues. Apart from the Smart city programme, a 2-km-long cycling track is being constructed at APJ Abdul Kalam park at Pundkadavu as part of the Amrut scheme,” said Mayor V K Prasanth.

The marked path will skirt the sidewalk and be constructed according to international standards set for bicycle tracks. Replete with signages, the track is planned around educational institutions. Although the track will not be fenced, markings will be provided to ensure a bicycle-only track. "The idea is to effect a behavioural and cultural change among the public, thereby attracting them to a sustainable and carbon-free mode of transportation," said a corporation official.

The track will run across two wards, Vazhuthacaud and Valiyasala, and if successful, will be extended to seven other wards under the Smart City project. "The main problem we face while designing is the undulating terrain and the mixed traffic. The width of the road is not uniform and is insufficient to provide a cycle track. So cyclists might have to move in the regular thoroughfare in certain locations where the roads are not wide enough," said a Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) official.

A cycling track will be a catalyst towards embracing a green future, according to the city bicycle mayor, Prakash P Gopinath. “One of the main reasons that deter people from using cycling as a mode of transport is safety concern," he said. He also stressed on the need to set up a cycling track in Technopark. The same model can be implemented in Kazhakkootam which has high potential as the roads are wide enough. Moreover, using a bicycle to commute can turn into a practice among the techie community. A group of techies prefer commuting on bicycle to work. Having a dedicated cycle track will aid in effecting a behavioral change. Other points they raised was the need for a clock room and a space to freshen up. We intend to talk with the companies regarding the setup. Once we implement a suitable model, it can be replicated elsewhere,"  he said.

Meanwhile, as part of the last- mile connectivity project under the Smart City project, establishing a public bicycle sharing system is also being pursued. Under this, the plan is to set up bicycle docking stations near major transit nodes such as railway station and educational institutions. The bicycles can be taken on rent and used under the concept of last-mile connectivity. "The locations identified include Palayam, Model Boys HSS, Swathi Thirunal Music College and other such potential locations," said an official.

