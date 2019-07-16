Fishing harbour project may upset encroachers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed fishing harbour at Pozhiyoor might prove an issue for encroachers, according to authorities, and they expect some resistance to come up from them. Earlier, the fisher community had raised objections regarding the harbour here.

“There are many encroachments in the area by resorts and other private parties which will have to be evicted when the project is implemented. They might have issues with the project. The fisher community, meanwhile, is agreeable to the project. Though initially there were some doubts regarding the project from their part, we have sorted it out,” said K A Ansalan, Neyyattinkara, MLA. However, Peter T of National Fish Workers Forum begs to differ.

“The fishing harbour is indirectly helping the resorts. This will gain them an entry into the sea. They already have boating services in the lake now. While they try to tell us that the fishing harbour is made for our benefit, the example of Muthalapozhi harbour remains before us,” he said.

The fishing community demands a change in the structure of the fishing harbour from the usual pattern.

“At present, we do not have the kind of team to structure a successful fishing harbour. They have done similar studies when Muthalapozhi harbour was also built.As long as no structural change is made, the fate of the fishing harbour seems dubious,” he said.