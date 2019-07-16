Kerala University: Community quota admission list published

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: University of Kerala has published the community quota list for admission to undergraduate and post-graduate courses in aided colleges affiliated to the varsity. The list is available on https://admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in.

Students can log on to their profile and verify the list. Those students who wish to avail admission through community quota should take the latest printout of the quota application submitted through the single window admission process.

The students should also submit a self-attested copy of the community certificate and a copy of the proforma at the colleges to which they have submitted options. For undergraduate courses, students can submit application at the colleges on July 15 and 16. For post-graduate courses, the date of submission of applications is July 17 and 18.

A rank list, that includes the students who have applied in the respective colleges will be published on July 17 and July 18 for undergraduate and post-graduate courses respectively. The rank-list will also be published on the admission website and also in the college concerned.

The candidate should submit the application either directly or through a representative before the deadline. The admission to community quota will solely be on the basis of the rank list,

On the day of the admission, the applicant or representative should produce the original certificate by 11 am.

If any discrepancy is found or if the applicant does not turn up, the next person in the rank list will be considered. The admission schedule for undergraduate courses is as follows: BSc (July 18), BCom (July 19) and, BA (July 20). Those seeking admission to post-graduate courses should report at the college before 11 am on July 19.

If the students in community quota do not obtain admission, it will not affect their merit list. Only students who want admission through that quota are entertained and there is no compulsion, the university said in a statement.

For PG courses

Those seeking admission to PG courses should report at college before 11 am on July 19. If the students in community quota do not obtain admission, it won’t affect their merit list.