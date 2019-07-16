Trees play truant to drainage construction

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Drainage construction along the Poojappura main road has come to a standstill. While the first hole dug had a network of underground cables hindering work, the second hole is obstructed by the roots of trees nearby.

The road, on which the Swathi Thirunal Mandapam is located, is waterlogged during rains. The existing drainage is too small to cater to the amount of waste which accumulates.

"Earlier, the drains carried water to the pond in the Panchakarma Hospital, which is a few metres away from the road. Recently, however, there were reports of water inundation on the road. The authorities concerned have resolved the issue for the time-being. However, the situation worsens and commuters are left to suffer," said Radhakrishnan Thampi, a resident.

However, Poojappura councillor Vijayalakshmi promised that the problem will be resolved. "The trees in the region are an obstruction to laying drainage pipes. The engineering wing of the corporation has made a report to secure permission for cutting the tree. Our previous initiatives to cut the trees down had garnered flak. There are several trees in the area whose branches are entangled with electric wires. While we understand the importance of trees, felling them here is a practical need," she said. However, residents are unsure about the progress of work.