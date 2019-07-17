Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Centre asked to share Sree Chitra’s ‘Karunya’ cost

State not to shoulder institute’s annual revenue loss of `20cr to `30cr  

Published: 17th July 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) agreeing to be part of the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP), the state government has begun deliberations to figure out the cost-sharing arrangements.

It is estimated that SCTIMST has to bear an annual revenue loss of Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore once the scheme is implemented. Owing to its fiscal constraints, the state government wants the National Health Agency (NHA) to share this financial burden.

NHA is an autonomous entity constituted for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). “The initial decision was to bear the revenue loss of SCTIMST along with that of the Regional Cancer Centre, Malabar Cancer Centre and Cochin Cancer Research Centre,” said a health department official. However, considering the state’s financial liability it has now been decided to go for alternative arrangements. 

“As state-owned institutions, the government will have to bear the liability of RCC, MCC and CCRC. But Sree Chitra comes under the Department of Science and Technology. Hence the revenue loss could either be borne by the Centre or on a cost-sharing basis with the state,” the officer added.
Health Minister KK Shailaja said the state government can’t take the responsibility of SCTIMST’s revenue loss as it’s not a state institution. “We have brought the issue to the notice of the Health Ministry and the NHA,” she said.

Earlier, the SCTIMST had stated that the health principal secretary had assured that the state government would make good the revenue loss, which is in alignment with the AB-PMJAY. It was based on this assurance that the SCTIMST decided to sign the memorandum of understanding and empanel itself in the scheme. 

However, a SCTIMST official said a final decision is yet to be made on who will bear the revenue loss. “The institute is an autonomous body and it has to find its own revenue. We did approach the Department of Science and Technology and NHA for its assistance in addressing the revenue loss that might incur while implementing KASP. While the former expressed its reservation on the same, the latter didn’t provide a conclusive answer,” said a source. 

The institute, at present, provides speciality treatment in cardiology, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, neurology, neurosurgery and neuro and vascular radiology to patients in dire need through its Patient Welfare Fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KASP
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp