Centre asked to share Sree Chitra’s ‘Karunya’ cost

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) agreeing to be part of the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP), the state government has begun deliberations to figure out the cost-sharing arrangements.



It is estimated that SCTIMST has to bear an annual revenue loss of Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore once the scheme is implemented. Owing to its fiscal constraints, the state government wants the National Health Agency (NHA) to share this financial burden.

NHA is an autonomous entity constituted for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). “The initial decision was to bear the revenue loss of SCTIMST along with that of the Regional Cancer Centre, Malabar Cancer Centre and Cochin Cancer Research Centre,” said a health department official. However, considering the state’s financial liability it has now been decided to go for alternative arrangements.

“As state-owned institutions, the government will have to bear the liability of RCC, MCC and CCRC. But Sree Chitra comes under the Department of Science and Technology. Hence the revenue loss could either be borne by the Centre or on a cost-sharing basis with the state,” the officer added.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said the state government can’t take the responsibility of SCTIMST’s revenue loss as it’s not a state institution. “We have brought the issue to the notice of the Health Ministry and the NHA,” she said.

Earlier, the SCTIMST had stated that the health principal secretary had assured that the state government would make good the revenue loss, which is in alignment with the AB-PMJAY. It was based on this assurance that the SCTIMST decided to sign the memorandum of understanding and empanel itself in the scheme.

However, a SCTIMST official said a final decision is yet to be made on who will bear the revenue loss. “The institute is an autonomous body and it has to find its own revenue. We did approach the Department of Science and Technology and NHA for its assistance in addressing the revenue loss that might incur while implementing KASP. While the former expressed its reservation on the same, the latter didn’t provide a conclusive answer,” said a source.

The institute, at present, provides speciality treatment in cardiology, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, neurology, neurosurgery and neuro and vascular radiology to patients in dire need through its Patient Welfare Fund.