Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Coops to form plaint panels to report sexual harassment

Express had recently reported that a majority of around 15,000 cooperative bodies in the state do not have internal complaints committees in place. 

Published: 17th July 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Cooperative Department has given a directive to the joint registrars and joint directors in all districts to check whether all cooperative societies, banks and other institutions have constituted internal complaints committees to report sexual harassment at the workplace. 

Express had recently reported that a majority of around 15,000 cooperative bodies in the state do not have internal complaints committees in place. 

A senior officer with the State Cooperative Department told Express, “We have taken steps to ensure that all cooperative societies, banks and other institutions in the cooperative sector comply with the Government of India directive of constituting internal complaints committee to complain against sexual harassment at the workplace.” 

He also said the department had not erred and that it had sent directives earlier itself to all cooperative institutions to form these committees.

Leaders of unions affiliated to both the Congress and CPM said they were not aware of internal complaints committees formed in cooperative institutions while the department insisted that a directive to this effect had been given to all institutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual harassment State Cooperative Department
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp