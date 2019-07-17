Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Development works begin at Kazhakoottam GHSS

While the minister, who is the Kazhakkoottam MLA, offered his one-month salary for the school development fund, local merchants and school alumni came forward with many offers. 

Published: 17th July 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:10 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The call to make the Government Higher Secondary School at Kazhakoottam hi-tech hit a purple patch with the fund collection drive managing to mop up Rs 11 lakh in an hour. Initiated by minister for co-operation, tourism and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran, the campaign also helped school collect 30 tables and 100 chairs.

The minister inaugurated the second phase of the work on Tuesday. Mayor V K Prasanth presided over the function. Councillors Medayil Vikraman, S Manoharan, Girish Kumar, SS Biju, Sivadutt, NS Lathakumari, R Sreekumar, Radhakrishnan, KR Krishnalekha, J Sabina Beegum, PTA president J Anil Kumar attended the function.

A children’s park, basketball court, badminton court, boundary fence, gate, security cabin, biogas plant, furniture and a storeroom for firewood will be constructed using the fund.

The state government has allotted Rs 5.5 crore for constructing new building and facilities to upgrade the school. Buildings, laboratories, hi-tech classrooms, library and toilet block will be constructed using the fund. The new blocks are named after C V Raman, Sree Narayana Guru, Chattambi Swami, Ramanujan, Kumaranasan and Ayyankali. 

As part of phase I works, new classrooms were constructed in the Sreenarayana Guru block for primary classes. Eight new classrooms where constructed in the Kumaranasan block. New tiles were laid out in existing floors.

Kitchen, dining hall and toilet facilities have been arranged at the newly constructed Chattambi Swami block. The tables and chairs received during the collection drive will be set in the dining hall of the block. An open stage with two classroom on top of it will be constructed. The construction of main CV Raman block is also underway, said the minister.

