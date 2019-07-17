Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Janani’ gets national mention

At the same time, it is learnt that the state government has begun the process of upgrading the Janani centre in Kannur as a centre of excellence. 

Published: 17th July 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

KK Shailaja

Kerala Minister for Health, Social Justice and Woman and Child Development KK Shailaja with CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major achievement for the state, the Department of Homoeopathy’s Janani programme for infertility treatment has gained national attention after it received a special mention in the Economic Survey 2018-19 released by the Finance Ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs. 

As per report, the scheme has popularised the system of Homoeopathy treatment for infertility.  Health Minister KK Shailaja said that it was a major achievement for the Department of Homoeopathy.
 and added that the government was committed to expanding the programme. 

“The very programme was started on a pilot basis at Kannur District Homoeo Hospital in 2012. After its rousing success, the government launched the programme on a state-wide basis,” said Shailaja. 

According to the Minister, above 18,000 patients had availed treatment from Janani centres and till date, 978 mothers have given birth to healthy babies. At the same time, it is learnt that the state government has begun the process of upgrading the Janani centre in Kannur as a centre of excellence. 

