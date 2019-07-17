KSRTC’s penchant for Fast Passengers leave rural students stranded

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students from rural areas are facing neglect from KSRTC as their timings and mode of operation leave much to be desired. One of the major complaints against KSRTC is that it has converted many of its ordinary services into fast passengers, much to the disadvantage of students. Students can only avail travel concession in ordinary service.

“Students from rural areas are not getting any service from KSRTC. How do you expect students to travel in fast passengers without availing concession?” asked Kovalam MLA M Vincent.

He said the problem is dire for those living away from NH bypass, where students are forced to hire autorickshaws for two kilometres to catch an ordinary bus from the highway. According to Vincent, KSRTC has cut short ordinary services and operate their remaining services at odd hours to deny students concession. As a result, students often have to depend on private vehicles to travel between their institution and home. “It is beyond the means of many families to spent so much on travel. Lack of adequate public transport becomes a deterrent for students to pursue studies in colleges of their choice in the city,” he said.

KSRTC, with its penchant for promoting fast passengers at the cost of ordinary services, has left regular passengers perplexed. “School and college students from Veli are dependent on Kaniyapuram-Perumathura ordinary service. But the bus frequently becomes a fast passenger service with KSRTC simply putting up a red board,” said Joy Fernandes, a parent.

An officer of KSRTC, on condition of anonymity, said fast passengers were pressed into service as KSRTC wanted to utilise the fleet they acquired eight years ago. “The bus could not be used for long distance. Besides it gives better revenue than ordinary services,” he said.