Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC’s penchant for Fast Passengers leave rural students stranded

Students from rural areas are facing neglect from KSRTC as their timings and mode of operation leave much to be desired.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

KSRTC bus

KSRTC buses parked at the central bus station, Thampanoor. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students from rural areas are facing neglect from KSRTC as their timings and mode of operation leave much to be desired. One of the major complaints against KSRTC is that it has converted many of its ordinary services into fast passengers, much to the disadvantage of students. Students can only avail travel concession in ordinary service.

“Students from rural areas are not getting any service from KSRTC. How do you expect students to travel in fast passengers without availing concession?” asked Kovalam MLA M Vincent.

He said the problem is dire for those living away from NH bypass, where students are forced to hire autorickshaws for two kilometres to catch an ordinary bus from the highway. According to Vincent, KSRTC has cut short ordinary services and operate their remaining services at odd hours to deny students concession. As a result, students often have to depend on private vehicles to travel between their institution and home. “It is beyond the means of many families to spent so much on travel. Lack of adequate public transport becomes a deterrent for students to pursue studies in colleges of their choice in the city,” he said. 

KSRTC, with its penchant for promoting fast passengers at the cost of ordinary services, has left regular passengers perplexed. “School and college students from Veli are dependent on Kaniyapuram-Perumathura ordinary service. But the bus frequently becomes a fast passenger service with KSRTC simply putting up a red board,” said Joy Fernandes, a parent.

An officer of KSRTC, on condition of anonymity, said fast passengers were pressed into service as KSRTC wanted to utilise the fleet they acquired eight years ago. “The bus could not be used for long distance. Besides it gives better revenue than ordinary services,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC rural students fast passengers
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp