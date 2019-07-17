Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Menstrual awareness class launched at 251st school

The Kerala State Women's Development Corporation (KSWDC) on Tuesday successfully launched its menstrual awareness class in the 251st school in the state. 

Published: 17th July 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

The Kerala State Women's Development Corporation launched its menstrual awareness class in the 251st school in the state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Women's Development Corporation (KSWDC) on Tuesday successfully launched its menstrual awareness class in the 251st school in the state. 

The interactive session on menstrual hygiene was held for students from Class VI-XII and was held as part of the Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) programme. The programme was launched at the Government Girls High School, Malayinkeezh.

Under the MHM programme, schools are equipped with facilities to provide free pads and a provision to dispose of the sanitary waste. 

“The project has two components - to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene among girl students and provide free napkins along with the installation of incinerators for managing sanitary waste. We have tied-up with around 1,500 local self-government bodies for the implementation of the programme in schools," said T Geenakumary, director, KSWDC.

"In Malayinkeezh alone, KSWDC has a tie-up with all the government and aided schools under the panchayat to expand the programme,” she said. The programme is being implemented jointly by KSWDC and HLL Lifecare Ltd which provides technical support. Awareness classes are held by doctors and the sanitary napkins manufactured by HLL are offered as part of the programme.

"Hygiene is a primary concern and only napkins manufactured by HLL are provided to students," said Geenakumary.
As many as 1,200 schools in the state are included in the programme. Number of cupboards for sanitary napkins are provided to schools in proportion to requirements.

"Teachers are assigned to the management of such cupboards. It has been observed that children are not keen on using sanitary napkin vending machines and hence cupboards are being placed in all the classes," she said.

Interactive sessions with focus on addressing all the aspects of menstrual hygiene and the usage of sanitary napkins are being held at the schools. 

"The sessions delve on following hygienic practices during menstruation and guiding students to handle physical discomfort," said a KSWDC official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Menstrual awareness KSWDC
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp