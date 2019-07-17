Menstrual awareness class launched at 251st school

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Women's Development Corporation (KSWDC) on Tuesday successfully launched its menstrual awareness class in the 251st school in the state.



The interactive session on menstrual hygiene was held for students from Class VI-XII and was held as part of the Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) programme. The programme was launched at the Government Girls High School, Malayinkeezh.

Under the MHM programme, schools are equipped with facilities to provide free pads and a provision to dispose of the sanitary waste.



“The project has two components - to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene among girl students and provide free napkins along with the installation of incinerators for managing sanitary waste. We have tied-up with around 1,500 local self-government bodies for the implementation of the programme in schools," said T Geenakumary, director, KSWDC.

"In Malayinkeezh alone, KSWDC has a tie-up with all the government and aided schools under the panchayat to expand the programme,” she said. The programme is being implemented jointly by KSWDC and HLL Lifecare Ltd which provides technical support. Awareness classes are held by doctors and the sanitary napkins manufactured by HLL are offered as part of the programme.

"Hygiene is a primary concern and only napkins manufactured by HLL are provided to students," said Geenakumary.

As many as 1,200 schools in the state are included in the programme. Number of cupboards for sanitary napkins are provided to schools in proportion to requirements.

"Teachers are assigned to the management of such cupboards. It has been observed that children are not keen on using sanitary napkin vending machines and hence cupboards are being placed in all the classes," she said.

Interactive sessions with focus on addressing all the aspects of menstrual hygiene and the usage of sanitary napkins are being held at the schools.



"The sessions delve on following hygienic practices during menstruation and guiding students to handle physical discomfort," said a KSWDC official.