MSMEs see robust growth in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The micro, small and medium enterprises sector has been registering robust growth in the state providing employment in rural and urban areas. The state which has some limitations in promoting big-ticket industries has played a major role in boosting the MSME sector.



The state has witnessed the launch of 45,093 MSME units in the last three years, bringing a total investment of Rs 4,087.4 crore and providing jobs to approximately 1.6 lakh people directly and indirectly, according to a report prepared by the Industries Department.

The highest number of MSME units was registered in agriculture, food, service and textile sectors. Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur have the highest number of MSMEs in the textile sector, while Kochi leads in the food and services sectors.

According to the District Industrial Centre of Thiruvananthapuram, which employs the largest number of looms under the free uniform scheme in the state, it could achieve 170 per cent above its target in the last financial year due to the thrust being given to the weaving cooperatives. Around 1,860 looms registered with 138 weaving societies could make around 11.82 lakh metres of fabric as part of the scheme. However, Kannur is the leading district in the textile sector with the highest number of units being registered there.

The agriculture, food-based and services sectors saw the registration of 18,648 MSME units in the last three years. Among these, 10,633 units were registered in the services sector, followed by

8,015 units in the agriculture and food sectors. The textile sector witnessed a registration of 5,738 units and there were thousands of units in the production of wood-based products, cement, printing, paper and IT products, apart from 9,268 units in other sectors.

The growth in the agriculture and food-based sectors saw a steady rise accounting for 2,395 units in 2016-17 which rose to 2,553 units in 2017-18 and 2,712 units in 2018-19. The majority of the units are involved in the production of bakery items and there were a good number of units registered for making value-added products of jackfruit and pineapple. Ernakulam and Thrissur accounted for a majority of these units. There are also successful units in the production of food grains and condiments and some of the big brands are making use of these units to meet their demands, said the report.

The services sector has witnessed the registration of 3075 units in 2016-17, followed by 3,679 units in 2017-18 and 3,259 units in 2018-19 with the majority being mobile phone repairing centres, DTP centres and beauty parlours. And this financial year has seen registration of 638 units so far.



The textile sector has also seen steady growth with the registration of 1,695 units in 2016-17, followed by 1,947 units in 2017-18 and 1,858 units in 2018-19. Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram are ruling this sector.

There has also been substantial growth in the general engineering sector with units registering for the manufacturing of shutters and grills.