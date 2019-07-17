Phase-II of Aswamedham on August 14

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second phase of Aswamedham campaign to wipe out leprosy and related illness will start on August 14. The campaign that will cover districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, will conclude on August 27.

In the first phase of the campaign that was launched in 2018, around 194 persons were identified as suffering from leprosy from these eight districts. Another 41 people were identified from the remaining six districts.

“The larger aim is to eradicate leprosy from society. The second phase of the campaign will help to identify those leprosy patients who are left out,” reads a statement from the Health Department.



A team of male and female (Asha workers) volunteers will conduct house visits in their designated areas. They will provide awareness classes on leprosy and will refer the suspected cases to primary health centres/community health centres with the help of the supervisor.