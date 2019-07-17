The ugly face of campus politics

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent attack on a student on the University College campus by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) union members has brought volatility of campus politics to the forefront. T'Puram Express takes a look at the political scenario in other colleges within the district.

Mahatma Gandhi College, Thiruvananthapuram

With a long and volatile political history, the campus was a stronghold of the ABVP. However, clashes between the SFI and ABVP units have led to the ban on campus politics as per a High Court order.

Principal M S Anil Kumar said: "We have 24-hour police protection on campus. Outsiders detected on campus without official purposes are handed over to the police." He said he is unaware of students being actively involved with student unions outside campus.

Velu Thampi Memorial NSS College (VTM NSS), Dhanuvachapuram

The college is known for its long history of campus violence. The Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is the sole active students' union. However, other educational institutions nearby, such as the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD), have SFI as the leading students' union. This has resulted in several fights on campus between the two unions, including the death of Sajin Mohammed, student at ITI, in 2013.

The most recent tiff occurred on June 24. "On freshers day we were welcoming newcomers with sweets inside the campus. However, SFI students of another institution set up a stall outside the campus premises to distribute sweets. This created an issue as they do not have a unit within the campus," said said Aravind C V, a second-year PG student of VTM NSS.

Stone pelting across campuses resulted in criminal charges against students.

"Despite the ban on campus politics, the union is active. This is primarily because of outside influence within the campus. We have kept surveillance cameras to catch intruders, but six of them were destroyed. There is no room for discourse in the campus and even teachers are afraid to voice their opinions. But, there has been a lull in the past couple of weeks," said a top official.

Students expect campus elections to take place in August unlike last year when the volatile situation disrupted its course.

Government Arts College, Thycaud

The college was known for political violence in its early years however, the situation has improved in the recent years.

On condition of anonymity, a student said there has been forced union activity in college which is an SFI stronghold.

"Freshers face pressure from unions to join them and take part in their functions. There are also internal fights in the campus among students," said the student.

Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud

The college has SFI, Kerala Students Union (KSU) and All India Students Federation (AISF) units. "Students are engaged in union programmes but there are no conflicts," said Fathima, a student. Last year, a student group named 'Selfie' had even won seats in the union elections, defeating the established unions. The group was formed by students who came to the forefront through the National Service Scheme.

HHMSPB NSS College for Women,Neeramankara

The college does not have a politically-affiliated union. However, in the recent past, a group of students and outsiders had launched a protest to start a student's union. The attempts were unsuccessful. Elected class representatives elect union leaders every year.

"Our next election will be held soon. We do not have conflicts on campus. The one isolated incident was politically motivated by outsiders," said Jayashree, principal.