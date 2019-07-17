Vavu Bali preparations underway in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The preparations for Karkidaka Vavu Bali are underway in the district. The preparatory works in locations where 'bali' is offered, such as Thiruvallam, Shanghumugam, Aruvippuram and Aruvikkara, will be led by deputy collectors. This year Vavu Bali falls on July 31.

Three medical units, five doctors and three ambulances will be dispatched to Varkala, where the highest number of people turn up for the bali. The number of the edical team and control room will be displayed in many places nearby. Different boards to give direction and danger warnings will be placed in the region. The service of 70 lifeguards and divers will be availed at Varkala and Shanghumugham.

District collector K Gopalakrishnan has instructed respective departments to ensure water level in Aruvikkara and Thiruvallam are under control and check the fitness of the temporary bridge in Thiruvallam.

The district administration has also taken steps along with the Devaswom board to ensure water supply in Aruvippuram and Aruvikkara regions. Special control rooms will be set up by police and fire force. Security will be handled by the police. KSEB has also been notified to provide electricity in the regions.

The Vavu Bali held this year will follow green protocol. Steel plates will be made available with the help of respective local self-government bodies. KSRTC will run special services to the centres where bali is offered. A temporary food licence will also be issued to control the unchecked functioning of makeshift shops on the day. A special squad of the food safety department will raid the locations. Pollution Control Board will be in charge of the loudspeakers.