Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Alumni reminisce on good old days

Former students of University College recall campus politics

Published: 18th July 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A third-year undergraduate student of University College was stabbed by members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) recently. Bundles of university answer sheets were seized from the main accused's residence. This is not an isolated event. A few months ago, a 19-year-old student attempted suicide alleging harassment by student politics  

In the wake of these recent incidents at the University College, T'Puram Express talks to a few notable alumni of the college who reminisce about the good old days.

Balachandra Menon, actor and film director

Until 1974, SFI units hadn't chaired the union of University College. But after 1974, other parties were unable to reclaim their position. The first-ever SFI chairman of the college, actor and director Balachandra Menon,said: "We used to shout the slogan 'Inquilab Zindabad, Vidyarthi Aikyam Zindabad' and students worked in unity back then. But now, the 'Vidyarthi  Aikyam' (unity of students) has vanished. Currently, it has worsened to a level where the cadets of same party fight against each other." Balachandra Menon stressed that teachers, police officials and the government must spread awareness among students on keeping harmony among parties.

 S M Vijayanand, former Chief Secretary
Reminiscing about student organisations facing the Emergency on campus, S M Vijayanand, former chief secretary, said: "We faced a lot of issues within the campus during the Emergency, but they were resolved in harmony. Back then, we had healthy debates between the political parties. Now students have forgotten the actual need for campus politics and they have become mere puppets in the hands of party leaders," he said.                  

Jacob Punnoose, former Director-General of Police

Former Director-General of Police and State Police Chief Jacob Punnoose studied in the college between 1968 and 1971. Though he wasn't active in politics, he maintained a healthy relationship among his friends who were associated with politics. "Politics is inherent in the genetics of the campus. However, earlier we had academic freedom. Now, the campus has lost it due to the irreverence of political parties," he said. "Academic freedom should not be destroyed by politics. Parties within campus must respect each other's ideology. In the absence of academic freedom, the institution loses its harmony leaving the police to interfere," he said.        

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University College SFI campus violence
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp