Alumni reminisce on good old days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A third-year undergraduate student of University College was stabbed by members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) recently. Bundles of university answer sheets were seized from the main accused's residence. This is not an isolated event. A few months ago, a 19-year-old student attempted suicide alleging harassment by student politics

In the wake of these recent incidents at the University College, T'Puram Express talks to a few notable alumni of the college who reminisce about the good old days.

Balachandra Menon, actor and film director

Until 1974, SFI units hadn't chaired the union of University College. But after 1974, other parties were unable to reclaim their position. The first-ever SFI chairman of the college, actor and director Balachandra Menon,said: "We used to shout the slogan 'Inquilab Zindabad, Vidyarthi Aikyam Zindabad' and students worked in unity back then. But now, the 'Vidyarthi Aikyam' (unity of students) has vanished. Currently, it has worsened to a level where the cadets of same party fight against each other." Balachandra Menon stressed that teachers, police officials and the government must spread awareness among students on keeping harmony among parties.

S M Vijayanand, former Chief Secretary

Reminiscing about student organisations facing the Emergency on campus, S M Vijayanand, former chief secretary, said: "We faced a lot of issues within the campus during the Emergency, but they were resolved in harmony. Back then, we had healthy debates between the political parties. Now students have forgotten the actual need for campus politics and they have become mere puppets in the hands of party leaders," he said.

Jacob Punnoose, former Director-General of Police

Former Director-General of Police and State Police Chief Jacob Punnoose studied in the college between 1968 and 1971. Though he wasn't active in politics, he maintained a healthy relationship among his friends who were associated with politics. "Politics is inherent in the genetics of the campus. However, earlier we had academic freedom. Now, the campus has lost it due to the irreverence of political parties," he said. "Academic freedom should not be destroyed by politics. Parties within campus must respect each other's ideology. In the absence of academic freedom, the institution loses its harmony leaving the police to interfere," he said.