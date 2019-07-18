Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Call for action against officials who sit on files

It was a commotion before the second counter of the adalat that drew all eyes to Manu Vaidyar, who has been seeking a permit for construction in his property in Kesavadasapuram for 11 years now.

Published: 18th July 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Strict action was recommended by Corporation councillors against officials who delay action on applications of people purposely during the File Adalat attended by Local Self-Government Minister AC Moideen here on Wednesday. 

It was a commotion before the second counter of the adalat that drew all eyes to Manu Vaidyar, who has been seeking a permit for construction in his property in Kesavadasapuram for 11 years now. Councillors and officials at the counter led by Town Planning Standing Committee chairman Palayam Rajan recommended action against the officials who had delayed the file for these many years. 

“I had a building in that property earlier. I demolished it to make a bigger building to house my two children. The building was supposed to have a two-floor commercial facility and apartments on the other two floors. However, this was when the corporation raised objection saying that the location could not have commercial buildings. There are many commercial buildings near my property,” said Vaidyar.

Vaidyar had even raised the issue during an adalat held by then Local Self-Government Minister KT Jaleel at the Corporation in 2017. Minister Jaleel had asked the officials to immediately give permission. “The officials gave some excuses, saying they could only clear two floors immediately. The minister asked them to clear it as soon as possible. It has been over a year since then. It was as if I was tabooed at the corporation office,” said Vaidyar. Construction is underway on the two floors for which he was given permission earlier. His file was referred to Moideen who asked officials to follow up and provide clearance.

File Adalat Red tapism
Comments

