Left Front to review state govt’s performance

The Left Front is all set to initiate the process of reviewing the Pinarayi Vijayan Government’s performance from next month onwards.

Published: 18th July 2019

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left Front is all set to initiate the process of reviewing the Pinarayi Vijayan Government’s performance from next month onwards. It is slated to begin with the Chief Minister’s report which is to be presented before the LDF state leadership. 

It is to be followed by Ministers coming up with reports on new projects and proposals in each department and they are to be discussed in detail. “Now, with two years remaining, the LDF decided to give more thrust to improving the government’s performance. In August, the Chief Minister is going to present a general report touching upon all aspects of governance. Later, other Ministers will also come up with reports. Discussions and suggestions are likely to follow,” said a senior Left leader.  

The Left Front feels that the government has been under attack from various corners over isolated incidents, while its major achievements and initiatives are not reaching the people. It’s in this backdrop that the LDF decided to focus on bringing the government’s performance to the people.  

Series of protests

The LDF state committee has decided to organise a series of protests against the anti-people, anti-Kerala proposals in the Union Budget. Marking the beginning of protests, the LDF is all set to take out a Raj Bhavan march on August 6 while Left Front district committees are preparing to take out protests marches to Central Government offices in others districts. 

Assessing the Budget, the LDF leadership observed the Centre had created a difficult situation for the state’s development. 

The UDF instead of opposing the Budget has been acting in support of the Central Government, said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan. 

The state is likely to feel repercussions of the Budget proposals. As part of the intensified privatisation drive, the second Modi Government is planning to privatise PSUs and airports. Thiruvananthapuram Airport would be the first in the list, he said. 

“Instead of opposing the anti-people policies of the Modi Government, the Congress is keen to attack the Pinarayi Vijayan Government here,” said Vijayaraghavan. 

Strengthening organisational structure 
Ahead of the byelections to six Assembly constituencies in the state, the Left Democratic Front has decided to strengthen its organisational structure. Responding to a question, the LDF convener said leaders had been entrusted with the task. 

