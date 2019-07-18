‘Life Mission’ to get cheaper

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government signed agreements with various companies to provide construction materials to people building houses under ‘Life Mission’ at big discounts. Paint, sanitary materials, water tank, steel, cement, electrical items, pipe fittings and tiles will get discounts up to 60 per cent under the deal.

Homeless beneficiaries, who own land will be able to save between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Life Mission CEO U V Jose signed the agreement with 15 companies, including Cera, Jeet, Asian Paints, Nerolac, V-Guard, Wipro, Hycount, Star Plastics and Malabar Cements.

The beneficiaries can purchase products from the nearest shops by showing necessary documents. Steps have been taken to deliver products from distribution godowns, said a statement.