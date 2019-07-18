Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Min finds fault with public, officials for permit delays

Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen also lashes out at builders for bringing flat occupants as cover at adalats

Minister A C Moideen along with Mayor V K Prasanth at the file adalat held at Corporation office on Wednesday | Vincent Pulickal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Most of the files and permits get delayed because of faults, intended or unintended, on the part of the public or officials, said Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen at the File Adalat held in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Wednesday to clear pending files regarding constructions.

“We are holding adalats in all local self-government bodies and trying to find legal solutions to such issues. We will not condone any unlawful works through these adalat sessions,” said the minister. 
The minister also lashed out at builders who brought flat occupants to such adalat sittings. “You should not bring these people into your business. The issues were caused by you, then why do you use the people as cover,” he asked the builders. 

The adalat considered 181 applications, of which 48 were cleared for giving building permits and 68 for occupancy certificates. Another 10 were sent to the town planning department for further consideration and 13 files were sent for regularisation. One each was forwarded to the State Coastal Zone Management Authority and Airports Authority of India for consideration. 

The Minister instructed all officials to clear the files in a time-bound manner. “The decision on files received at the corporations was being delayed eyeing chances of corruption most of the time and the public should not be passive about such violations. It should be brought to the attention of the corporation as soon as possible,” said Mayor V K Prasanth at the adalat.

“We have also noticed that implementation of many decisions taken at the adalats is also taking time. We will call review meetings address such delays. We will also assign charge to officials to ensure that the adalat decisions are followed. The minutes of the current adalat will be ready in a couple of days,” added the mayor.

The adalat which began at 11.30 am lasted till 7.30 pm. Local Self-Government Additional Secretary T K Jose, other officials and engineers were also present at the adalat.

Minister asks officials to consider family’s plight

T’Puram: Malli from Vellar in Kovalam was in tears as she spoke to Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen. A widow, she had a house in a 2.45-cent plot where she lived with her father and differently-abled brother. They recently built a new house in the property in lieu of the old one. The Corporation issued a memo to stop the construction following a phone call. On detailed inspection, it was revealed the construction was unauthorised. They were asked to demolish the building. “It was found that Malli had not sought permission from the Corporation,” said the engineer concerned.  The Minister rebuked Malli but asked officials to suggest a solution keeping in mind their situation.

