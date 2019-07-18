One lakh title deeds to be distributed by June 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Revenue Department has set an ambitious target to distribute pattayams (title deed) to one lakh families by next June. The target is closer to the total number of title deeds distributed by the LDF Government in the past three years.

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said 50,000 title deeds would be distributed in the next six months and the rest by June 2020. It involves distribution of 11,473 hectares out of the total 28,588 hectares allocated after a joint verification of land. He said title deeds would be distributed mainly in Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta and Palakkad districts.

“Unconditional title deeds were given to occupants of 17,115 hectares as per the Kerala Land Assignment (Regularisation of Occupation of Forest Lands prior to 1-1-1977) Special Rules 1993,” said Chandrasekharan.

According to him, title deed distribution targets would be met by taking measures for speedier disposal of land cases pending in tribunals. Special tahsildars were given additional charge of land tribunals to avoid delays in pattayam distribution. They have been directed to meet the petitioners and settle cases, including Devaswom pattayam.

Revenue officers have been redeployed to northern districts where there are more cases pending, said the Minister. Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur districts have maximum number of land cases. Six new land tribunals were set up for expediting settlements. “In districts where the cases are low, tahsildars are given additional charge of land tribunal to settle remaining cases,” said the Minister.

The LDF Government has distributed pattayams to 1,06,450 persons so far. There are around 1.27 lakh applications pending in tribunals in various districts.

