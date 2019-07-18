Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Post-retirement life spent knocking on doors

This has led them to not getting the TC number (corporation number) or occupancy. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thankamma, a former Air India employee, had invested a large part of her life's savings to buy an apartment from a then prominent construction group before returning to Kerala from Delhi. The flat complex with five floors has 10 units. However, after the construction finished, the fire and safety clearance was not given citing violations. This has led them to not getting the TC number (corporation number) or occupancy. 

Without a TC number, they cannot have a water connection and other facilities. The issue was brought before the Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen at the adalat held at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office on Wednesday.

"Most of the occupants bought the apartments to spend their post-retirement life. Some of us, who came as early as 2013, got the apartments with most of the work completed. As time progressed, some of the apartments were handed over even without the walls being painted. I now live in one such flat. Our source of water is a borewell in the compound," said Thankamma. Apart from Thankamma, seven other flat-owners were present at the adalat. It has been six years and the occupants have knocked on all doors for justice. "How can we be held responsible for what the builders did? The builders left the project halfway. Later, the tenants had to take money from their pockets to build many amenities including a lift facility," said another occupant. 

The Minister asked the fire and safety officers to come up with feasible solutions to ensure that the building gets clearance. Instructions were given to make slight changes to the building. The group left appeased, with the hopes of receiving the TC number from the corporation in the immediate future. 

