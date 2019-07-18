Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rare procedure performed at Sree Chitra institute

It was the Interventional Radiology Department of the institute which successfully treated the ‘tear’ in the large blood vessel branching off the heart.

Published: 18th July 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Science and Technology (SCTIMST) performed a rare procedure on Wednesday as it carried out an aortic dissection without surgery. It was the Interventional Radiology Department of the institute which successfully treated the ‘tear’ in the large blood vessel branching off the heart. The institute claimed the said treatment was a first of its kind in the country. 

“The treatment is called ‘fenestrated endovascular aortic repair’ which is useful for patients who cannot undergo surgery. It was performed on a 57-year-old Tamil Nadu native who was admitted with chest pain. On examination it was found that there was a ‘tear’ in the aorta which resulted in a decrease of blood flow to the brain and hands,” said a hospital statement. 

Treatment was done by Dr Jayadevan, Dr Santhosh Kumar, Dr Anoop, Dr Jineesh (Intervention Radiology Department), Dr Sivaneshan, Dr Harishankar (Vascular Surgery Department) and Dr Prasanth Kumar Das (Anaesthesia Department). The team was guided by Dr George Joseph.

