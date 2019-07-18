Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Soon, an automated waste management system

Cameras integrated with software to detect dumping of waste will soon be set up at major locations.

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cameras integrated with software to detect dumping of waste will soon be set up at major locations. The camera is just one of the aspects which will aid the city corporation in better waste management.

Charting new history in the field of waste management, the corporation is just a few months away from launching an intelligent, automated waste management system. And once the system kicks in, the corporation will be able to effectively monitor how waste is being managed at each house in the city and thereby efficiently implement a sustainable waste management model in the city. Service providers responsible for rendering waste management services in each ward will be monitored, their work analysed and rated by the automated system.

Waste auditing has been completed in more than 36,000 houses in the city and each has been provided with QR codes. A minuscule QR code attached in your house will now act as the connecting link to go the e-way. Service will be provided by scanning the QR code.

“A digital survey is currently being undertaken. First we need the data of how waste is being managed in each property in the city. Such an automated system for waste management is a first of its kind and will aid in better management of waste,” said Mayor V K Prasanth. The programme has been piloted in four wards such as Sasthamangalam, Vanchiyoor, Medical College and Nanthancode.  In the first phase, all houses in 20 wards in the city will be brought under the automated waste management system created by Keltron. 
As part of this, a portal named 'greentrivandrum' is being readied which will have login access to corporation officials, service providers and consumers. Applications tailor-made for all these sections will be released. “The app offers a range of options to residents.

They get to track the waste collection from their homes, raise complaints if the service provider is not collecting waste properly and also bring to notice activities such as dumping or burning of waste. This ought to be addressed by the official concerned and if not, it will get escalated to a higher authority. They can also provide feedback and rate the service providers. Over the years, the main constraint regarding source-level waste management was on suitable monitoring of the waste management system. This will be addressed,” said a corporation official.

Waste audit is currently being undertaken in houses, shops, flats, offices, auditoriums, market, hospitals, public spaces and religious institutions. “Once the data is uploaded, then the corporation will know how waste is managed at each property and aid in effective source level management. For residential and non-residential properties, different service providers are assigned. And applications will be provided to residents, green technicians, and supervisors. Login will be provided to customers, department officials and vendors,” said a Kelton official. “Also, the service provider which defaults on the work will get a poor rating not just from the resident but also from the system. And if the service provider is found to be incompetent, then he can be disengaged from the service,” he said.

Green Trivandrum
Green Trivandrum

A portal named 'greentrivandrum' is being readied which will have login access to corporation officials, service providers and consumers. The app offers a range of options to residents. They get to track the waste collection from their homes, raise complaints if the service provider is not collecting waste properly and also bring to notice any activities such as dumping or burning of waste

