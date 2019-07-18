‘We cannot take harsh action against lessees’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan made a half-hearted attempt at recovering the burgeoning lease rent of revenue land. The department is yet to receive Rs 1,155 crore in arrears from institutional tenants.

The minister said tenants will not be allowed to hold revenue land for free and it will be taken back if they fail to pay the lease amount along with dues. However, he explained the practical difficulties in taking strong action against defaulters.

“The purpose is to streamline the lease agreements, but we cannot take harsh action as lessees include institutions that operate schools and colleges,” said Chandrasekharan. According to him, lease rates have not been revised.

The government leased out over 31,000 hectares of land. Defaulters include over 3,200 individuals and 697 institutions, holding 3,118 hectares. As per assembly documents, state should collect Rs 16.1 crore as lease rent of revenue land from institutional tenants a year. Apart from Kollam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, there are 2,21,992 landless individuals in the state.