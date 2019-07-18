Widow promised TC number after neighbour withdraws plaint

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raji, a widow and mother of a girl child has a one-cent plot in Thirumala-Trikkannapuram. Raji is living at her husband’s old house in the plot and working in a school. After the road passing in front of her property was widened, Raji borrowed money from various sources and added two more rooms to the building. She has been using the revenue from the building for her daughter’s education.

Once the construction was almost complete, a neighbour complained about the new construction. The Corporation issued a memo in response. Even three months after the construction was completed, she was not given the TC number. All hopes of getting revenue from the building and paying back the lenders ended there.

After she presented her issue before the town planning committee at the File Adalat, she was promised she would be given the TC number by Friday. The neighbour also accompanied her to the adalat and withdrew his complaint.